Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for alleged domestic abuse battery last week.
The victim told deputies Tavar Charleston, 39, of 3106 Dick Taylor St., Monroe choked her and began “twisting” her neck to the side.
Charleston stood on the victim’s chest with his full weight, according to the March 14 arrest report. The victim told deputies she was able to get Charleston out of the apartment and locked him out.
Deputies found Charleston at a nearby apartment building.
During questioning, Charleston told deputies he smoked marijuana earlier in the evening and “flashed out.” He claimed he did not mean to hurt anyone.
Charleston was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery-strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.