A Monroe man was arrested on suspicion of simple battery of the infirm on Sunday after authorities responded to a home on Barlow Street because of a domestic disturbance.
One victim claimed he argued with Anthony Lavell Archie, 38, of 3902 Barlow St., Monroe, who then sprayed him in the right eye with pepper spray. Archie had a bloodshot right eye and the odor of pepper spray could be detected inside the home.
Another victim claimed Archie pulled her from a chair and she landed on the floor. She had a heart condition, according to the Feb. 23 arrest report.
Archie was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of aggravated battery.
