Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly tried to strangle an officer with a radio cord and was accused of battering an employee at Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.
Monroe man allegedly attempts to strangle officer, batters zoo employee
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway's passing attack hands Ouachita second loss of season
- Sterlington searching for answers ahead of Carroll matchup
- West Monroe student body steps up in blowout win over RePublic
- Contested race expected in Senate District 33
- MARTIN: District play gets underway with juicy 1-3A matchup
- Revenge is sweet for Carroll seniors in Sterlington victory
- LHSAA adds fifth division for playoff brackets
- FP senior killed in crash
- West Monroe rallies in fourth quarter to beat Scotlandville
- LSWA unveils Week 4 Top 10 polls
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Someone’s “0” had to go, and (4-0) West Ouachita fans are grateful it wasn’t the Chiefs afte… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Jeff Tannehill told anyone who would listen that Omarion Miller’s 5-star moniker was just as… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly tried to strangle an office… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly battered his fiancée and of… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Two fourth quarter touchdown catches and a touchdown-saving tackle by Grant Edmondson helped… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The moment lived up to just how they imagined it. Sterlington has been a thorn in Carroll’s … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly stole … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week on three counts of child desertion after he al… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Collinston man last week after he was accused … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man and woman last week for allegedly selling crack cocaine … Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: In several columns recently, I have written about pets and their importance t… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly threatened his wi… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
University of Louisiana-Monroe police arrested a ULM football player last week for battery o… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Ned White, owner and president of Riverview Farm and Land Company in Monroe, says he plans t… Read more
Blake Bardwell, 26, of 3980 Old Sterlington Road, Monroe, pleaded guilty last week to two co… Read more
All Saint’s Church in Monroe plans to host its third annual Blessing of the Animals on Satur… Read more
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in West Monroe announced last week that Michael Cooley was … Read more
The city of Monroe plans to host a free mental health workshop for teens on Sept. 24, led by… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council agreed last week to commit a portion of its property tax and sales t… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.