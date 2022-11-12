Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly hit the victim with a gun.
Monroe man allegedly strikes girlfriend with gun
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Neville's Carter, Jarrell sign to play college ball
- West Monroe sends 5 to the next level
- Sterlington softball standouts sign to play at next level
- Jerry Lee Lewis remembered in Ferriday
- MARTIN: Elite coaching makes LSU a contender
- LHSAA playoff brackets announced for parish schools
- Rebels switch it up in backfield during dominant Chalmette victory
- Ruston ends the West Monroe streak with dominant showing
- Ouachita hits the road as No. 17 seed to open playoffs
- First Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly hit the victim with a gun. Read moreMonroe man allegedly strikes girlfriend with gun
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
You can talk about it until your blue in the face. Don’t overlook a team based off seeding. … Read moreNo. 5 Carroll upset by Breaux Bridge
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly threw an air mattress at a … Read moreMonroe man arrested for throwing air mattress at child
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
There are no mulligans. There are no second chances in high school football… most of the tim… Read moreOuachita rallies on the road in the playoffs to earn Ruston rematch
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Richwood printed the shirts. And the coaching staff donned them. “Finish." Read moreRichwood 'finishes' in opening round playoff victory
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
On a soggy Friday night at Rebel Stadium, the No. 12 West Monroe Rebels marked its playoff t… Read moreRebels switch it up in backfield during dominant Chalmette victory
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man this week after he allegedly threat… Read moreMonroe man accused of threatening girlfriend with curtain rod
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Bastrop man last week after he allegedly threatened to “shoot up” P… Read moreBastrop man arrested at Parkview for threat with gun
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington’s Emma Brown and Hope Tucker have been two vital pieces in the softball team’s j… Read moreSterlington softball standouts sign to play at next level
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
Members of Potpourri Book Club met recently for their October book review. The lovely home o… Read morePotpourri Book Club studies Civil War Diaries
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The grind never stops for Neville's Drew Jarrell and Elle Carter. Read moreNeville's Carter, Jarrell sign to play college ball
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
From playing as preschoolers together to celebrating a special Fall Signing Day, a pair of W… Read moreWest Monroe sends 5 to the next level
Voters decided several elections Tuesday, including legislative races, school board races, a… Read moreTalbert, Velasquez in runoff for Sterlington mayor
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe resident Vee Wright was escorted out of the Monroe City Council meeting Tuesday … Read moreCouncil approves alcohol license
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish voters will decide at a special election in the spring whether to pay higher… Read morePolice Jury calls election for animal shelter tax
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The congregation at First Methodist Church in Monroe voted last week to disaffiliate from th… Read moreFirst Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliate
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Burglaries have spiked recently in West Monroe, causing alarm to local business owners and l… Read moreBreak-ins spike at West Monroe businesses
The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the AO Evans… Read moreWMWO Chamber accepting nominations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.