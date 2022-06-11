Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for several traffic violations after leading officers on a chase last week.
A Monroe police officer reported seeing a Lincoln town car with blue headlights. He said he turned on his own lights to conduct a traffic stop. Dearius Rollins, 28, of 1810 McGuire Ave., Monroe began to drive at a high speed, running a stop sign on Plum Street, the officer reported.
“Rollins then turned southbound traveling over 100 miles per hour down S. 8th,” stated the June 3 arrest report.
The officer stated Rollins traveled southbound in the northbound lane into oncoming traffic.
“Rollins took an eastbound turn onto Winnsboro Road running the stop sign at S. 8th at Winnsboro Road causing traffic to swerve out of the way to prevent from being hit,” stated the arrest report. “Rollins continued east bound on Winnsboro Road then turning southbound on Burg Jone Lane continuing to travel over 100 miles per hour.”
The officer claimed Rollins came to a stop at the intersection of Burg Jones Lane and Standifer Avenue, ran west for about 150 yards and lay on the ground.
Police searched Rollins' vehicle and found several ecstasy pills as well as a single hydrocodone pill in a bag in addition to an open bottle of brandy underneath the vehicle’s floorboard.
“Monroe Police Department dispatch then advised the tag (Redacted) came back to a 2007 gray Mustang,” stated the arrest report. “After running the VIN to the suspect vehicle, I learned the vehicle was not registered. I then ran Rollins’ name through NCIC and learned he had a suspended Pseudo license.”
Rollins was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on several traffic violations as well as resisting an officer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.