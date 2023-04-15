Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for allegedly strangling his girlfriend because he thought she was cheating.
Monroe man arrested for allegedly strangling girlfriend
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
