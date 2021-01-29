Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for attacking his mother while under the influence of PCP on Monday.
Phillip J. Dawkins, 29, of 1010 St. John St., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace.
The victim told police that her son, Dawkins, was using meth and had pushed her.
Police observed Dawkins excessively sweating and suspected him being on PCP.
Dawkins resisted officers when they approached him, according to the Jan. 25 arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.