Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on Peters Street.
The victim claimed his uncle, Robert Rice, 64, of 203 Peters St., Monroe, approached him with a black steak knife while he was plugging a cable cord into the wall.
Rice told him, “I'll take you out,” according to the July 24 arrest report.
“(The victim) advised Robert then approached him in an aggressive manner while holding the knife in his right hand and stated to him, 'I'll stab your a**' while pointing the knife in his direction and walking towards him,” stated the arrest report.
The victim left the house and called the police.
Rice was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
