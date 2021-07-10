Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last Saturday after the suspect allegedly fled from officers and punched one in the face.
Officers pulled over Shawn Trimble, 31, of 708 Swayze St., Monroe, for speeding at 71 mph in a 50-mph zone.
Trimble gave officers two different names and a wrong social security number, according to the July 3 arrest report. Officers tried to arrest Trimble, but he ran away, authorities reported.
Officers said they tased Trimble but it had little to no effect on him. Trimble then punched one officer, causing a cut above the left eye, according to the arrest report.
Police reported having to tase Trimble twice more before they could place the suspect in handcuffs.
Officers searched Trimble’s vehicle and found his temporary tag had expired and he had no proof of insurance. They also found out he was wanted in Baton Rouge for armed robbery.
An Intoxilyzer test after the incident showed Trimble to be intoxicated, according to police.
Trimble was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on four counts of resisting an officer, resisting an officer with violence, battering an officer, speeding, driving while intoxicated and having no insurance or registration.
