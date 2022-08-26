Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for domestic abuse battery after he was accused of hitting a man with a cooking pot and a metal chair.
Monroe man arrested for battering victim with cooking pot, chair
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
