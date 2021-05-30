Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles and domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) last Saturday after authorities received a complaint from a home on Shady Lane.
The victim told deputies that Everett Reshard Halley, 30, of 115 Shady Lane, Monroe, returned their daughter and complained he could not take her because of work. The victim claimed Halley changed his mind and tried to keep his daughter from returning to her mother.
“Victim attempted to get her daughter from the residence but arrestee wrapped his right forearm around the victim's throat, and wrapped his left forearm around the daughter's throat and squeezed,” stated the May 22 arrest report. “Victim stated she began to lose her breath but was fighting to remove arrestee's arm from her throat.”
The victim appeared distraught and scared during the interview with deputies.
During questioning, the 9-year-old daughter confirmed her father wrapped his arm around her and around the victim's throat and squeezed.
“Daughter stated she could not (breathe) and when arrestee let go, she began choking and was breathing heavy in an attempt to catch her breath,” stated the arrest report.
The daughter said Halley threatened to get a gun.
During questioning questioning, Halley said he never touched his daughter but simply told her to get out of the way.
He denied strangling his daughter or the victim.
Deputies had made contact with Halley at a shed where they found 19 grams of marijuana.
Halley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.