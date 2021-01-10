Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for brandishing a gun at Parkview Apartments in southern Monroe on Monday.
Authorities visited the apartment complex and reviewed its video surveillance footage to confirm that Demarcus Sanders, 29, of 805 Marx St., Monroe, held a gun that he had previously concealed in his pants front pocket.
Police later apprehended Sanders, though he no longer had the gun in his possession.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for illegal carrying of weapons.
