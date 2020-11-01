A Monroe man was arrested for simple criminal damage last week after a local behavioral health unit reported the incident to authorities.
Richard D. Norman, III, 35 of 607 Park Ave., Monroe, was arrested on the charges.
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a behavioral health unit on Ridgedale Drive in West Monroe and learned from the complainant, a registered nurse, that Norman took furniture and threw it at a glass door in an attempt to exit the room.
The complainant claimed Norman entered the next room after breaking the glass and began trying to break the exterior glass door.
The complainant said medical staff were able to subdue Norman until deputies arrived.
During questioning, Norman admitted to breaking the glass and claimed the medical staff was “squishing the rooms with patients.”
Norman was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
