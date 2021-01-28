West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for breaking into a Surge Entertainment employee’s car and stealing a laptop and $850 in cash last week.
Kentrell N. Clark, 18, of 2037 Highway 594, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple burglary from a motor vehicle.
At Surge Entertainment Center in West Monroe, police spoke with the victim who claimed his vehicle was parked in the Surge parking lot while he was at work.
The victim said he walked outside and saw his front passenger window was busted out, and his red Nike backpack was missing.
The backpack contained a MacBook Air and some $850 in cash, he said.
West Monroe police interviewed four coworkers who said they witnessed Clark in the area of the parking lot prior to the burglary.
After viewing video surveillance footage, all witnesses identified the suspect in the video as Clark.
Police arrested Clark at his home.
