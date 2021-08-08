Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last Monday after they pulled him over for driving in the wrong lane, and found THC, Alprazolam and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Deputies pulled over Marcus Coleman, 36, of 5000 Hwy 165 S., Monroe, when they saw him driving on the wrong side of the road on Lee Street.
During questioning, Coleman said, “Man I need a wheel alignment that’s why I was kinda off.”
Deputies asked Coleman if he had any illegal weapons or items in his vehicle, and he said he did not.
Coleman gave deputies permission to search his vehicle. They found a black duffle bag in the passenger seat that contained a digital scale, 21 packages of suspected THC gummies and 27 suspected Alprazolam tablets in an unlabeled pill bottle, according to the July 26 arrest report.
Coleman told deputies, “Man, I’ll take the charge on the pills, but you can’t arrest me for no wack a** edibles.”
On the way to Ouachita Correctional Center, Coleman told deputies, “Man, this is my third drug charge, I’m on parole, I can’t go to prison so I’m about to hang myself when I get to jail.”
Coleman was booked at OCC for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 narcotic, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 4 narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane use.
