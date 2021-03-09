Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for bringing a gun and drug into Ouachita Parish Courthouse earlier this week.
After Wardell C. Reynolds, 21, of 4311 Spurgeon Drive, Monroe, submitted a bag to be scanned at the courthouse entrance, deputies observed on the x-ray screen what appeared to be a firearm. They ultimately found two handguns with ammunition as well as a digital scale and marijuana.
During questioning, Reynolds said he was homeless and did not want to leave the guns outside the courthouse.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.