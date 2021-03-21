Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for illegal possession of a firearm last week after authorities stopped the suspect's automobile for a traffic violation.
While checking license plates, a deputy noticed Anthony Greeley, 41, of 153 Burks School Road, Monroe, had the wrong plate on his car. The plate was supposed to be on a silver Lincoln instead of a red one, according to the March 12 police report.
During the traffic stop, the deputy also noticed Greeley was breathing heavily and avoiding eye contact.
Greeley told the deputy, “I do have a gun under the seat of the car.”
A handgun was found under the driver’s seat.
Further investigation revealed that Greeley was prohibited from possessing a firearm by an active protective order. Greeley also had an active warrant for armed robbery.
Greeley said he owned the silver Lincoln but that it was painted red before he purchased it. He denied owning the handgun.
Greeley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, improper lane usage and failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.