Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of terrorizing last week after authorities received a complaint from a business about the suspect coughing on customers.
The suspect, Edward Lee Fountain, 60, of 2205 Grammont St., Monroe, was inside the business, yelling that he had Coronavirus and coughed on customers as they tried to get away from him or walk past him, according to the March 24 arrest report.
Deputies made contact with Fountain, who threatened to spit on officers.
Fountain was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
