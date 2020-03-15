Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man for false impersonation of a peace officer last week after the suspect tried to gain access to the prison by claiming he was an investigator or narcotics agent.
Deputies working at the Ouachita Correctional Center Guard Shack claimed Christopher Bernard Hill, 28, of 709 4th St., Monroe, approached them and stated he was an investigator with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.
During questioning, Hill told deputies that he was a sheriff's investigator and needed to get a car key out of his vehicle in the shop. Hill also claimed he worked for the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit, according to the March 5 arrest report.
Hill was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
