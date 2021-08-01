Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on drug charges last week after authorities pulled him over a traffic violation and found cocaine in his vehicle.
Deputies pulled over Calvin Henderson, 35, of 4310 White St., Monroe, on Peters Street in Monroe after they saw him driving in the middle of the road and drive past a stop sign without stopping.
During questioning, Henderson told deputies, “I dropped my phone, that’s why I was driving like that.”
Deputies asked Henderson to exit the vehicle and asked whether he had any illegal weapons or items inside the vehicle. Henderson said he did not. He also did not give deputies consent to search his vehicle, according to the July 19 arrest report.
Deputies deployed a K9 to sniff the vehicle for the possible presence of narcotics. The K9 gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs inside Henderson’s vehicle, according to deputies.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found about 0.5 grams of cocaine along with a digital scale.
Henderson told deputies, “Man I ain’t know that was in there, several people been in my truck today.”
Henderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use and failing to stop at a stop sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.