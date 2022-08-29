Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly cursed at customers outside fuel station in Monroe and threatened officers.
Monroe man arrested for cursing at strangers, resisting officers
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
