Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for disturbing the peace and threatening a public official last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a business on DeSiard Street.
Rodney Lashun Coleman, 40, of 401 26th St., Monroe, was arrested for disturbing the peace and threatening a public official.
After arrival, police observed a black male standing in the lot yelling incoherent statements.
The complainant showed police a video of Coleman throwing items at the store and claimed Coleman was yelling and causing a disturbance.
Officers apprehended Coleman and transported him to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.
En route to the parish prison, Coleman told the officer, “I'll kill you,” several times, according to the Oct. 22 arrest report.
