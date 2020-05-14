Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of a weapon last week after authorities responded to a shots fired call on North 21st Street and Adams Street.
The shooter was identified as Michael Dewayne Cowart, 26, of 1911 Wendell Drive, Monroe.
Coward said that he and two other men were “shooting dice” prior to a fight that broke out over the game.
“The two unknown black males both produced handguns and started firing in the air in a manner, Cowart explained, to scare him,” stated the May 6 arrest report. “Coward advised he then produced his own handgun which he said was inside his pants pocket and returned fire straight into the air to also scare them.”
The two other men fled, Cowart claimed.
Though Cowart gave police permission to retrieve the gun from his sister's home, police could not find the handgun there.
“Cowart advised he would find the gun and bring it, along with himself, to the police station in the next two hours,” stated the arrest report. “In an attempt to retrieve the handgun and to further the investigation, I agreed. Cowart never showed up nor did he try (to) call my MPD cell phone.”
A warrant was issued and Cowart was later apprehended and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.