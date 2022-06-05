Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple kidnapping last week after allegedly refusing to allow his girlfriend to leave his vehicle.
Deputies responded to several reports of a man forcing a woman into a Chevrolet Tahoe on Washington Street.
When deputies arrived, they searched the area and found the victim, with several marks on her face and neck.
The victim told deputies she was riding with her boyfriend, Kenneth Worsham, 34, of 526 Woodhaven Road, Monroe. She said they began arguing and she tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving.
“When she did, the suspect, Kenneth Worsham grabbed her by her hair and forced her back into the vehicle,” stated the May 26 arrest report. “When he came to a stop at the intersection, she exited the vehicle and began to walk away from the vehicle. Kenneth then exited the vehicle and proceeded to grab her around the throat with his arm and force her back into the vehicle.”
The arrest report stated witnesses were able to help the victim leave the area.
During questioning, Worsham said he simply assisted the female victim to the vehicle. He denied using force to do so.
“When asked why multiple passersby contacted OPSO stating he was dragging her to the vehicle, he could only state ‘It may have looked that way,'” stated the arrest report.
During investigation, deputies found suspected methamphetamine near Worsham.
“Kenneth admitted the suspected methamphetamine was left in the vehicle by the victim which he proceeded to place in his pocket and later throw when Deputies began to make contact,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of a controlled dangerous subject and battery of a dating partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.