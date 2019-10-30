Staff report |
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of negligent homicide last week after investigating a hit-and-run on Park Avenue that took the life of Ashley Dorsey, a 15-year-old student from Neville High School.
Daniel Lynn Ross Jr., 51, of 913 Morgan St., Monroe, also was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run driving that resulted in death.
The incident occurred Oct. 22. Dorsey was taken to a local hospital for treatment where she died because of her injuries.
Initially, it was unknown who struck Dorsey, though area camera footage and tips from the public led authorities to identify Ross’ vehicle as a white sports utility vehicle.
The vehicle was later found with damage that matched evidence from the crash scene.
During questioning, Ross admitted he struck Dorsey and left the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
Crash scene evidence shows Ross was swerving from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes.
“Evidence at the scene indicates that Ross was operating the vehicle negligently prior to the vehicle striking the victim,” stated the Oct. 24 arrest report.
