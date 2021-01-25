Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on several drug charges earlier this week.
Adrian D. Coleman, 22, of 200 Allen Ave., Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on Jan. 18 for distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and illegal carrying weapon (presence of narcotics).
Deputies noticed Coleman's automobile did not have headlights on while he was driving.
While speaking to Coleman, deputies detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During questioning, Coleman admitted he had marijuana in his pants. Deputies searched Coleman and found 12 individual clear bags of suspected marijuana weighing some 45 grams.
Coleman also told deputies he had a firearm in the vehicle.
Deputies found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun on the front passenger seat where Coleman was sitting.
Coleman claimed ownership of the drugs and gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.