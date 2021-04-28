Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including aggravated battery last week after authorities responded to a disturbance complaint on Pargoud Drive.
The victim told deputies Eddie Hudson, 52, of 208 Pargoud Drive, Monroe, rubbed an orange-handle long-bladed knife across her foot and said, “I’ll get you.”
An officer placed Hudson in handcuffs because of his “aggressive demeanor,” according to the April 25 arrest report.
While officers retrieved the knife from Hudson's pocket, they found one gram of marijuana, a bag of methamphetamine and two metal pipes in Hudson's pocket.
Hudson told the officer he uses the pipes to “smoke crack out of.”
Officers escorted Hudson to the police unit, but Hudson tried pull away from officers, according to police. He was placed on the ground for officers to “better gain control of the situation,” the report stated. Hudson kicked an officer in the chest, according to the arrest report.
A hobble was put on Hudson’s feet to place him in the patrol unit.
Hudson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated battery, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer and three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances.
