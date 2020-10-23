Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for attacking staff at a local hospital earlier this week.
Joel Flewellen, 49, of 1404 6th St., Monroe, was booked on Oct. 19 for resisting an officer and battery of emergency room personnel or a healthcare professional.
According to the complaint, Flewellen entered the emergency room entrance and passed the screening nurse without stopping.
After being told to leave, Flewellen struck the nurse twice in the face with a closed fist, and then left through the emergency room entrance.
Police took Flewellen into custody though he refused to identify himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.