A Monroe man was recently arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after authorities responded to a shooting on Betty Drive.
Bileejah A. Riley, 24, of Monroe, was arrested with the charges through an Oct. 29 warrant.
A male victim suffered several gunshot wounds to his body and was transported to a local hospital for treatment on Oct. 28.
The victim informed a nearby witness that he had fought with two suspects, one of whom later shot him. A second witness told Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies that he was standing in a yard on Betty Drive when he saw Riley arrive and shoot several times at the victim and another person.
During questioning, Riley admitted he was involved in the fight but denied firing a weapon.
A gun reside test was administered to Riley and produced a positive result.
