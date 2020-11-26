Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of battery last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect pushed his sister in a dispute over a Bluetooth speaker.
Trayveon Dawkins, 25, of 206 Mays Drive, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on simple battery and simple criminal damage to property.
The victim, identified as Dawkins’ sister, claimed Dawkins returned home and accused her of stealing his Bluetooth speaker.
The victim claimed Dawkins started raising his voice and became irate.
The victim also claimed Dawkins pushed her against the right bedroom window causing the window to break.
Dawkins left the residence before police arrived.
During questioning, Dawkins denied the victim’s account.
