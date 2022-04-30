Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on several charges including simple kidnapping on Saturday after authorities received complaints of a domestic disturbance on Meadowlake Drive.
The victim said she and her boyfriend, Dortezz Mourice Bryant, 18, of 123 Meadowlake Drive, Monroe had been romantically involved for three years but had recently decided not to live together.
“Victim stated arrestee slapped her twice and pushed her onto the bed in the bedroom,” stated the April 23 arrest report. “Victim was able to escape through a bedroom window and was pursued by the arrestee. Arrestee picked up victim and forcefully carried victim back into the residence against her will. Victim was then grabbed by her throat and held down onto the bed where she was struck with a fist (two) to (three) times in her legs.”
Deputies observed scratch marks on the victim's shoulder, arm and wrists as well as swelling on her face and irritation on her neck.
During questioning, Bryant denied striking the victim but admitted he followed her out of the residence.
After being placed in the deputy's patrol unit, Bryant rolled down the window and exited the patrol unit, fleeing east on foot, according to the arrest report.
“Arrestee managed to get his hands in restraints to the front of his body at which point, deputies attempted to secure them behind him,” stated the arrest report. “Arrestee resisted by refusing to place his hands behind his back and after a brief struggle, arrestee was secured and placed in the back of my patrol unit.”
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on simple escape and domestic abuse battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.