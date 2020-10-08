Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal carrying of weapons on Sunday after authorities received a complaint about the suspect standing in the middle of Blazer Lane, waving a handgun.
Deputies identified the suspect as Leonard David Blanson, 21, of 2916 Seal St., Monroe.
During questioning, Blanson claimed another person had threatened him so he pulled out his gun to show he had one.
Deputies located a Glock 9mm in Blanson's pants. He said the gun belonged to him and that he had bought it.
The gun was fully loaded and there was another loaded magazine in Blanson's pocket.
Blanson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.