Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for striking a licensed psychiatric technician at Glenwood Behavioral Health Unit in West Monroe last week.
Johnnie N. Henderson, 33, of 76 Magnolia Drive, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel, or a healthcare professional.
The victim, identified as a licensed psychiatric technician at Glenwood, told deputies Henderson made several aggressive moves towards him.
During questioning, Henderson claimed to have known the victim “from the streets,” but the victim said they had never met Henderson prior to the incident.
Henderson invaded the victim’s personal space and lunged towards him, according to the Jan. 21 arrest report.
The victim said he tried pushing Henderson away but Henderson kept approaching him and trying to hit him.
The victim said he struck Henderson one time, in self-defense.
Henderson hit the victim in the face with a closed fist, according to the arrest report.
In an interview with deputies, a witness who observed the encounter confirmed the victim's account.
