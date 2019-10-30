Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect struck his 11-year-old daughter with a belt several times.
Keith Rochelle Pittman, 45, of 1311 South 4th St., Monroe, accidentally struck the child in the face, too.
“Pittman states this occurred while attempting to redirect his minor child's disrespectful behavior,” stated the Oct. 23 arrest report.
Pittman was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
