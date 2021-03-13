Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of committing an aggravated battery with a wooden bat last week after authorities received a disturbance complaint.
Anthony Archie, 40, of 3902 Barlow St., Monroe was accused of attacking the victim with a wooden bat.
The victim was bleeding from the head, and officers observed a broken wooden bat on the floor.
A witness who was inside the residence claimed they saw Archie on top of the victim, armed with a bat. The witness also said the victim was begging Archie to get off him.
Archie was arrested for aggravated battery and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.