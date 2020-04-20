Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault and disturbing the peace last week after authorities responded three times to one location where the suspect had threatened harm and death to other people.
The first complainant said Ladelle Gaulett Norwood, 27, of 207 Harding Drive, Monroe, drew a black handgun, pointed it at him and threatened to kill him.
The second complainant said she did not observe any handgun but claimed Norwood made several threats to shoot her and her family.
Later, the Sheriff's Office received several calls about Norwood walking up and down Harding Drive, screaming and threatening to shoot people while brandishing a gun.
Norwood was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.