Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for trespassing at St. Francis Medical Center in downtown Monroe last month.
Geoffrey L. Noonan, 27, of 805 Celeste Avenue, River Ridge, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for criminal trespassing.
According to the Jan. 20 arrest report, Noonan walked into St. Francis Medical Center and started yelling, cursing and disturbing personnel and visitors.
Noonan was told to leave the property three separate times by hospital security and once by the arresting officer.
Noonan returned to the property and tried to enter the hospital for unknown reasons, according to the arrest report.
