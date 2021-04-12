Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespassing earlier this month after a local hospital asked the suspect be removed from the property.
St. Francis Medical Center asked that its discharged patient, David Louis Gardener, 57, of 107 Post Oak Drive, Monroe, be escorted.
“David walked across the road and then returned stating he wished to use the phone, despite previously stating he already called for transport,” stated the April 2 arrest report. “(Police) again advised David he had to leave or he would face criminal charges. David then walked off the property and again returned, this time to throw away trash in his pocket. David left the property and again returned stating he was missing a shirt.”
Police noted that all Gardener's belongings, including his clothes, had been returned to him before he left the hospital.
Gardener was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
