Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass and drug charges last week after authorities received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the gate of a West Monroe home.
The driver, Zachary Dwain McVay, 38, of 1403 Glenmar Ave., Monroe, provided authorities with different stories about why he was at the house.
“McVay made no sense as to why he was parked in front of the gate of someone's driveway,” stated the Sept. 23 arrest report. “McVay stated his girlfriend was sleeping with an attorney inside the residence. McVay stated he was best friends with the homeowners of the residence. McVay stated earlier in the night he walked up to the gate and pushed it open.”
The deputy reported seeing a hand impression on both sides of the gate during an earlier patrol.
“McVay stated he pushed the gates but decided he would not go any further,” stated the arrest report. “McVay was told by his (attorney) to enter the residence and find his wife.”
McVay's movements were jerky and he spoke slowly, according to deputies.
The homeowner asked to press charges against McVay and claimed they did not know him at all.
During a search of McVay's automobile, deputies found methamphetamine as well as two glass smoking devices.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
