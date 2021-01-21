Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for attempting to enter a home through a window without permission last week.
Billy R. Brown, 41, of 310 Kansas Lane, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for criminal trespass and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
According to the Jan. 15 arrest report, Brown returned to the complainant's home after police warned him not to return.
When Brown returned, he began to beat on the carport door and later pushed open a bedroom window, according to the arrest report.
The complainant said she witnessed Brown push open the window and was trying to open the window.
Brown told police he pushed the windowpane out of the frame and was trying to open the window with his hands inside the residence.
Brown said he was going to gain entry into the residence through the window.
The complainant said she did not give Brown permission to enter the residence.
