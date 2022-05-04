Ouachita Parish High School was placed on lockdown last week after authorities received a complaint about suspicious activity at the school.

A school resource officer informed the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office that someone appeared to have placed a rifle out of the passenger side of a vehicle at the school, before leaving.

“A school employee observed the incident which caused him (the school resource officer) to be alarmed that a shooting had taken place,” stated the arrest report.

In light of the possibility of an active shooter, the high school was placed on lockdown.

During further investigation of video surveillance footage, deputies determined Jaylen Kincaid, 18, of 3227 Hwy 594, Monroe, was one of the subjects inside the vehicle.

During questioning, Kincaid said he retrieved a “splatterball” gun from the back seat.

“Jaylen stated he then shot his friend with several water pellets before leaving the scene,” stated the arrest report.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.