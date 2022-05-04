Monroe man arrested in connection to OPHS lockdown Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com May 4, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish High School was placed on lockdown last week after authorities received a complaint about suspicious activity at the school.A school resource officer informed the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office that someone appeared to have placed a rifle out of the passenger side of a vehicle at the school, before leaving.“A school employee observed the incident which caused him (the school resource officer) to be alarmed that a shooting had taken place,” stated the arrest report.In light of the possibility of an active shooter, the high school was placed on lockdown. During further investigation of video surveillance footage, deputies determined Jaylen Kincaid, 18, of 3227 Hwy 594, Monroe, was one of the subjects inside the vehicle.During questioning, Kincaid said he retrieved a “splatterball” gun from the back seat.“Jaylen stated he then shot his friend with several water pellets before leaving the scene,” stated the arrest report.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of disturbing the peace. Tags Jaylen Kincaid Monroe School Weaponry Criminal Law Employee High School Deputy Officer 