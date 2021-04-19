Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on various charges earlier this month after authorities saw the suspect drive past an unmarked police unit and fail to pull over when an officer turned on his emergency lights.
Jmonderro Wadley, 25, of 105 Arthur Circle, Monroe was following closely behind an officer, according to the April 9 arrest report. The officer reported having to “brake rapidly to avoid a collision” after Wadley passed him.
Wadley continued driving after the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, the arrest report stated.
When the officer finally pulled Wadley over, he found a digital scale on the right front passenger seat. The officer also noticed the smell of “raw” marijuana coming from the glove compartment.
The officer said Wadley appeared to be nervous and touching items in his vehicle. The suspect kept touching items even after he was given commands to place his hands on the steering wheel, according to the arrest report.
The officer searched Wadley’s vehicle and found a pistol, a plastic container with several baggies of marijuana packaged for individual sale, 21 blue Xanax bars, one green Xanax bar, two orange amphetamine tablets and a marijuana blunt in the vehicle, according to the arrest report.
Wadley was driving with a suspended driver’s license. And as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from owning any firearms.
Wadley denied ownership of any illegal items in the vehicle. He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of careless operation, flight from an officer, prohibited acts, possession of Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
