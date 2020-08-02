Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on drug charges on Sunday after authorities responded to a single vehicle crash on Outlet Road.
The driver, Jarrell D. Woods, 37, of 2411 Wood St., Monroe, had crashed his golden Ford Expedition into a mailbox, an AT&T box and a house fence, according to the July 26 arrest report.
Police observed Woods to have slurred speech, swayed as he stood and he performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test.
On Woods' person, police found four Oxycodone pills, 13 Hydrocodone pills, and three Xanax pills.
Woods also did not have any automobile insurance.
Woods was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for careless operation, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of Schedule II drugs, and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
Previously, Woods was arrested on May 27 on three drug charges after authorities were notified of an illegal drug sale.
