Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on possession of crack cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine with intent to distribute last week after authorities began an investigation of drug activity at Motel 6 in Monroe.
When agents approached George Fuentes, 31, of Lee Court, Monroe, they saw Fuentes run toward the back of the motel and throw items from his black bag.
Ultimately, Fuentes lay down on the ground.
During questioning, Fuentes said he ran away from agents because he had drugs on his person.
During a search of Fuentes' person, agents found two bags of meth, a bag containing eight crack cocaine rocks, and a bag containing six grams of marijuana.
Fuentes said he was at the motel because he had just sold someone $40 of meth.
Fuentes said selling drugs was the only way he had to make money because he was on parole and could not get a job.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.