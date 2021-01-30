Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on numerous drug dealing charges last week, including five counts of distributing crack cocaine after an extensive drug investigation.
Agents executed search warrants at the home of Antonio Washington, 41, of 1907 McGee St., Monroe, to conclude the investigation.
During the search, agents found a large bag of marijuana, a large bag of methamphetamine, a large bag of Ecstasy, a bag of crack cocaine, a .38 caliber handgun, a digital scale, and a large amount of cash.
During questioning, Washington claimed ownership of the drugs and other items. He claimed he could not find a job so sold drugs to support his family.
Washington was a convicted felon, meaning he was barred from possessing a handgun. Washington said he took the gun from a child who was shooting it in the air.
Washington's home was 342 feet from the front door of Swayze Elementary School, across from the school's playground.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on five counts of dealing crack cocaine, five counts of dealing drugs in a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of Xanax, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and possession of a gun in the presence of drugs.
