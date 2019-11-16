Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for resisting an officer and several other charges last week after the clerk at a store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive notified authorities that the suspect was drinking beer and refusing to leave.
Christopher Oshawn Swan, 27, of 3510 Church St., Monroe, began to walk away when police arrived at the store. Swan refused to stop when commanded. He fled and was later tased and handcuffed.
Police searched Swan and found a .380 Browning Arms handgun, seven Ecstasy pills and a bag of marijuana. A bag of crack cocaine also was found inside Swan's right pocket.
Swan was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of remaining in places after forbidden, public possession of alcoholic beverages, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, and resisting an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.