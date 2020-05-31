Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse (aggravated assault and child endangerment) after authorities responded to a shooting on Breece Circle.
The victim told police she heard a knock on her bedroom window, out of which she saw her ex-boyfriend, Jacques D. Lowery, 23, of 1900 Cagle Drive, Monroe. Lowery was the father of one of her children, she said.
She said Lowery was standing outside her home, wearing all black and a hood.
“(She) stated that once Lowery saw her he worked the slide on a black handgun and fired 5-6 (times) through the window,” stated the May 22 arrest report. “(She) stated that she managed to duck below the window and was not hit.”
There were two children in the home, and she was pregnant with Lowery's child, too, she claimed.
Lowery was wanted on warrants for attempted murder, domestic abuse battery, home invasion, and illegal carrying of a weapon.
Lowery was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
