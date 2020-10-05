Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on simple assault and cyberstalking charges on Sunday, Sep. 27.
Jawaski Tremaine Grant, 41, of 206 Curve Drive, Monroe, committed simple assault by texting and calling a woman he was going to kill her, according to the Sept. 27 arrest report.
Police reported discovering that Grant had threatened to kill the victim before her next birthday.
Officers made contact with Grant after he fled from them at a local business and hid in one of the bathrooms.
During questioning, Grant told officers he was upset the victim led him on, romantically.
Grant was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.