West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling over the weekend after authorities received complaints the suspect had tried to steal generators from two different homes.
On Saturday, police received a complaint that Denzale Anwar Sanders, 30, of 304 Kansas Lane, Monroe, tried to steal a $900 generator from a home on Lazarre Street. Sanders fled on a bicycle when confronted, according to the property owner.
The next day, a complainant on Hill Street in Monroe said he saw Sanders on his porch with a dolly, unhooking his generator. The generator was worth about $800, according to the complainant.
Sanders fled when confronted and crossed the railroad tracks to a shed near Plum Street, according to the Aug. 30 arrest report.
The shed's owner asked to press charges for trespassing.
Later, Sanders denied stealing anything but asked police to recover his bicycle.
Sanders was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on two counts of criminal trespass and resisting an officer.
