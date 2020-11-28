Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for careless operation among other charges after authorities responded to a single vehicle car wreck last week.
Michael Charles Bolden, 41, of 3603 Alabama St., Monroe, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
The crash occurred at the intersection of South 6th Street and Winnsboro Road.
After arriving at the scene of the crash, officers found a red Dodge Caliber had backed into a utility pole.
Officers found Bolden, who was identified as the driver, lying on the ground near the Dodge Caliber. According to the arrest report, Bolden smelled strongly of PCP, an illegal drug.
Bolden's speech was slurred and he was unable to stand, according to the arrest report.
Bolden could not complete the field sobriety test because of his condition, police claimed.
Bolden's driver's license also was found to be suspended.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
